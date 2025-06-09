Mike Friday 7s Select eager to go a step further

Mike Friday Select team after arriving at Nadi International Airport.

Mike Friday 7s Select is eager to once again experience raw Fijian flair at the McDonald’s Fiji Coral Coast 7s this week.

For Mike Friday’s 7s Select side, the chance to experience raw talent and grassroots rugby in Fiji is one they eagerly embrace.

Head coach Mike Friday says that while his players are among the best in the world, they look forward every year to competing at the McDonald’s Coral Coast 7s.

He adds that the Fiji Men’s National 7s side has long been their fiercest rivals, and playing against Fijian flair in its purest form is always a highlight.

Friday also notes that the tournament is an eye-opener for his squad, as they face younger players determined to prove themselves—a reminder of the players’ own early careers, making the event particularly special.

“Getting to play against the local teams and international teams is a very humbling experience as well as a tough one. It’s very hard to win in the Coral Coast 7s, to win a game or even the tournament itself, and that’s the challenge and the opportunity for these players who have won everything around the world.”

Last year, Friday’s team lost 29-14 to the Fiji Babas in the final.

The Coral Coast 7s will take place from Thursday to Saturday at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka.

You can watch it live and exclusive on FBC Sports.

