Men's Cup quarterfinals confirmed in Coral Coast

One of the unbeaten men’s teams on day one, Australian Select 7s is out of the McDonald’s Fiji’s Coral Coast 7s cup quarterfinals after going down 12-7 to Devo Babas in their final pool game.

Mike Friday 7s Select and Devo are the two top teams from Group D.

The New Zealand 7s team will play Manu Samoa in the first quarterfinal at 4:55pm.

Lavidi Brothers who finished on top of their group meets the Drua 7s in the second quarterfinal at 5:15pm.

The Jerry Tuwai and Rosco Specman led Mike Friday Select side faces Brothers at 5:35pm.

In the last quarterfinal, the Fiji 7s tackles Devo Babas.

You can catch all the LIVE and EXCLUSIVE action on FBC Sports.