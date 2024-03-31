Men's 7s eager to break winless streak

The Fiji Airways men’s team is confident that they can break their 19-tournament drought in the upcoming Hong Kong leg of the World SVNS series.

FBC Sports spoke with some players before they left our shores yesterday morning, and they are all united and eager to put an end to the dry-spell.

Playmaker Vatemo Ravouvou asserts that there’s no looking back, and nothing will deter them from their quest to win this tournament.

He says that the team draws inspiration from Coach Osea Kolinisau, highlighting his leadership as a guiding force.

Under his mentorship, they remain confident that they can navigate any challenges that may arise in the future.

Fiji is in the same pool as Australia, Canada and France.

Our national team will begin their Hong Kong 7s campaign against Australia at 9.30pm on Friday and you can watch the men’s and women’s pool matches LIVE on FBC TV.