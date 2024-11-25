Loganimasi in World Rugby 7s Dream Team of the Year

Ponipate Loganimasi [Source: World Rugby Sevens]

It’s been quite a year for national rugby rep Ponipate Loganimasi after being named the Men’s Sevens Dream Team of the Year at the World Rugby Awards today.

Loganimasi won a silver medal with the Fiji 7s side in Paris before making his Flying Fijians debut at the Pacific Nations Cup in Japan this year.

He later signed a contract with the Fijian Drua for Super Rugby Pacific.

Other players that made the World Rugby 7s Dream Team of the Year are Selvyn Davids from South Africa, Antoine Dupont and Aaron Grandidier Nkanang of France, Ireland’s Terry Kennedy, Nathan Lawson of Australia and Matías Osadczuk from Argentina.

Meanwhile, Dupont also won the World Rugby Men’s 7s Player of the Year award while South Africa’s Pieter-Steph du Toit is the 15s Player of the Year.

World Rugby Women’s 15s Player of the Year is Ellie Kildunne of England.

Australia’s Maddison Levi won the Women’s Sevens Player of the Year award and All Blacks rookie Wallace Sititi is the Men’s 15s Breakthrough Player of the Year.

World Rugby Women’s 15s Breakthrough Player of the Year is Erin King from Ireland.