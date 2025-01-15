Last minute Seahawks ready for tourney

Seahawks women's side

The Seahawks team heading to the McDonald’s Fiji Coral Coast 7s is going in with high hopes, despite only managing to assemble a full squad one week ago.

Club manager Kasanita Maraia says they only managed to assemble a team at the last minute, as many members had other commitments and full-time jobs.

Despite this, others stepped forward to complete the squad.

She adds that they remain unfazed and believe they can deliver positive results at the three-day tournament.

“They’re just trying to get to know each other again and try to revive some of the old combinations we used to work with before but otherwise they are all old players and this is probably one of the oldest teams I have taken to any tournament.”

Maraia says the good thing about this team is that the players have been consistent with their individual training, and the last few days have been focused on fine-tuning their skills.

Seahawks will play the opening match against the Pacific Nomads at 9am tomorrow.

The tournament will conclude at Lawaqa Park on Saturday.

You can watch all the LIVE and EXCLUSIVE action on FBC Sports.