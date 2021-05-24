Home

Irish 7s team makes changes

Venina Rakautoga Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @VeninaRakautogaFBCNews
September 23, 2021 12:23 pm
Jordan Conroy [Source: Planet Sevens]

The Ireland 7s side has made a few changes ahead of the second leg of the HSBC World 7s Series in Edmonton.

Team Director Anthony Eddy has made three injury-enforced changes to the squad.

This following injuries sustained by Gavin Mullin, Ed Kelly and Mark Roche in Vancouver.

Article continues after advertisement

All three have been ruled out this week and have returned to Dublin.

Olympians Billy Dardis and Jordan Conroy have linked up with Ireland in Canada and are set for their first action since the Tokyo Olympics.

Aaron O’Sullivan who featured heavily on the World Series during the 2020 season has also joined the squad and adds valuable experience to the ranks ahead of this weekend.

The team has arrived in Edmonton for the second leg of the HSBC Canada Sevens double-header, where they will face Germany, Jamaica and Great Britain in Saturday’s Pool action.

You can watch the action from the Edmonton 7s live on FBC Sports and FBC TV channels.

