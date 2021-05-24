Inexperience is no excuse says Fuli

Fiji Airways men’s 7s interim Coach Saiasi Fuli has reminded the players that their opponents don’t see them as a new and inexperienced team.

11 of the players made their series debut last weekend in Dubai with seven of them flying out of the country for the first time.

Fuli says this is no excuse for the national side as other teams view Fiji as a two-time Olympic champion.

Article continues after advertisement

“When you are selected to play for Fiji, we don’t consider those kind of issues as an excuse that you are new or it’s the first time for you to leave Fiji, you lack experience. In Fiji the obligation is that you have to play well, you have to earn your spot, you have to play to the best of your ability and collectively as a team you need to produce results.”

This means the team will have to play smart, be clinical and consistent and most importantly to produce results.

He adds individually, the players’ produced some amazing results but this will not be enough to win the title because the team needs to remain composed and competitive in every game.

Unlike the first leg, this week’s event will be open to thousands of fans.

The Lau man says the team has reflected on its mistakes and addressed them in the past couple of days.

The team is injury-free with some positional changes expected to be made with Terio Tamani joining the squad.

Fiji opens its second Dubai 7s leg campaign against France at 5.44pm tomorrow.

They will face Spain at 9.14pm and then Argentina on Saturday at 1.24am.

The Fijiana 7s side takes on Ireland at 5.22pm, USA at 8.20pm on Friday before meeting Great Britain on Saturday at 8.29pm.

You can watch the Dubai 7s live on FBC TV.