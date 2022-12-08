Improved Fiji 7s team for Cape Town

Fiji 7s players during one of their training sessions [Source: Fiji Rugby]

Fiji men’s 7s coach Ben Gollings says they should be a different side in Cape Town this weekend.

The head coach says the whole team takes full responsibility for their shortfall in Dubai but there are some positives to build from.

He says while reflecting on their weaknesses, the loss has really brushed on the players who are now excited to turn things around in Cape Town.

Gollings adds although the team failed to make the Dubai 7s quarter-finals, the players were not discouraged but instead put in the hard yards in the 9th place play-off.

Fiji’s opening pool match is against France on Saturday at 5.35am.

They face South Africa next at 9.19pm and then Canada on Sunday morning at 2.38.

The Cape Town 7s starts tomorrow with the Fijiana 7s taking on Great Britain at 10.44pm.

Fijiana faces Brazil in its second match at 3.30am before playing New Zealand at 11.03pm.



[Source: Fiji Rugby]