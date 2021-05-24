Historical win for Spain against Fiji

Spain has created history in the World Sevens Series after beating the Fiji Airways Men’s 7s side for the first time with an impressive 33-19 win in the second Dubai 7s leg.

Fiji just didn’t have the answer after suffering its fourth loss this season and second successive defeat today after going down 22-17 to France in the first match.

The national side had to work overtime against a spirited Spanish outfit who was determined to beat the Olympic champions from the first whistle.

Spain had the first say with a converted try before Waisea Nacuqu and lanky Joseva Talacolo scored two successive tries for a 14-7 lead.

The Spaniards were never intimidated by the Fijians as they played the national side at their game, using the width of the field and getting their offloads count before getting another try before the break for a 14-all score at halftime.

Fiji was stretched early in the second half with Spain playing with confidence and they went in again despite some desperate Fijian defense with two back-to-back tries.

With two minutes to play, Fiji was down by 14 points and couldn’t weave their magic but Spain put the final nail in Fiji’s coffin with another try.

Fiji’s last match is against Argentina at 1:24am tomorrow.