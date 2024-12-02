Great Britain and Uruguay for Fiji 7s in Cape Town

After winning the Dubai 7s, Fiji is the top seed in pool A for this weekend’s Cape Town 7s in South Africa.

The national team heads the group which also includes Great Britain and Uruguay.

Dubai 7s runners-up, Spain, is in pool B with Australia and Canada while Argentina, South Africa and Ireland make up group C.

New Zealand, France and the USA are in pool D.

The Fijiana, after finishing 12th in Dubai are in the same group with Great Britain and USA.