Fuli extends contract with Fijiana 7s

Head Coach Saiasi Fuli has extended his tenure with the Fijiana 7s team.

Speaking to FBC Sports, Fuli confirms, three weeks ago he re-signed as women’s 7s coach for another year.

Fuli says he has unfinished business with the Fijiana.

“That is my clear intention, to try and win tournaments with the girls especially the two big ones, the Commonwealth and the World Cup for women’s. But I don’t know what’s there in front of us, right now is just to supervise both teams until Dubai.”

He says after the Dubai 7s he will decide what the next plan will be in correspondence with Fiji Rugby.

At the moment, Fuli is supervising both the men’s and women’s programs ahead of next month’s tournament.