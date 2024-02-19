Fuli expecting better results in Vancouver

[Source: Fiji Rugby/Facebook]

The Fijiana 7s head coach says they have been working hard in their lead-up to the Vancouver 7s.

Saiasi Fuli asserts that they have accepted the fact that the results did not go their way in the last two tournaments but is adamant they have done everything they can to improve it in this upcoming one.

Fuli says the players have been responding well to the training, and they are all in a positive state.

“A good place for us to reflect on what happened in know, we started well in Cape Town and Dubai, and then we dropped points in Perth. And we have to accept that the results didn’t go away. But we’ve managed to re strategize and work hard and work smart for this one.”

Fuli says the aim is to gain maximum points from their next outing if they wish to prosper in the grand final in Madrid.

He adds that they have a solid squad and is anticipating a favorable outing this weekend.

The Fijiana 7s are in Pool B with Australia, Japan, and the USA, while the Fiji 7s side is in Pool A along with Argentina, Canada, and Spain.

You can watch all of Fiji’s pool games live on FBC TV.