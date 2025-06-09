FSC, Rooster Chicken boost grassroots with year-end partnership

The Fiji Sports Council has strengthened its push for grassroots sports development through a renewed partnership with Rooster Chicken, announced yesterday in Suva.

The agreement confirms Rooster Chicken as the official sponsor of the Grassroots Fiji 7s Rugby Tournament and the FSC End-of-Year Volleyball Festival, two of the country’s most prominent community-level competitions.

The two-day events, set for 18–19 December at the HFC Bank Stadium and FMF Gymnasium, aim to empower young athletes, expand community engagement and provide locally driven platforms for emerging talent.

This year’s Grassroots Fiji 7s will feature 24 men’s teams, 12 under-20 teams and 8 women’s teams, while the Volleyball Festival will host 24 men’s teams and 16 women’s teams.

Both competitions offer young players exposure to professional facilities and an environment that promotes discipline, teamwork and long-term athletic development.

FSC chief executive Gilbert Vakalalabure said the partnership plays a critical role in advancing the Council’s mission for grassroots growth, noting that Rooster Chicken’s backing ensures the continuity of key development pathways.

“We are incredibly grateful to Rooster Chicken for joining us as the official sponsor of these key grassroots initiatives. Their continued investment aligns with our commitment to developing young talent, strengthening community engagement, and building sustainable sports pathways in Fiji. This partnership enhances the athlete and spectator experience, ensuring these events remain cornerstone moments on our annual sporting calendar.”

Rooster Chicken, under parent company Future Farms, is a long-time supporter of local sports and says community-based competitions remain essential for identifying and nurturing future national and international athletes.

