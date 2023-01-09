Fresh faces for Dominion Brothers

A new-look Dominion Brothers side will feature at the McDonald’s Fiji Coral Coast 7s in Sigatoka on Thursday.

Coach Rokolua Manuapa says most of the players from the previous competition have moved on to other teams or have moved overseas.

He says with a fairly new team, and players fresh out of high school, the team still has a lot of confidence.

Some of the players from the Deans Cup competition that will feature for the side are Benjamin Naivalu, Natabua winger Netani Volitivitivi and Simeli Tuiteci.

Manuapa says the players gave up their Christmas and New Year’s breaks to stay together and train.

“Because in the last coral coast we lost out in the final and we are trying our best to be one step better this year”

The side lost to Tuva Rugby in the previous Coral Coast tournament and will be out for revenge.

Dominion Brothers is pooled with Ralagi 7s, Japan SDS and SRS Nukuvura.