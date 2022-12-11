Fijiana to play in 7th place play-off

[Source: World Rugby Sevens]

The Fiji Airways Fijiana 7s went down to Great Britain 14-19 in the 5th place semi-final in the Cape Town 7s.

Fijiana kicked off in style after Reapi Ulunisau’s 4th-minute try gave them a 7-0 lead as she also managed to convert her try.

Great Britain re-grouped two minutes later and scored two tries to Grace Crompton and Emma Uren to take a five-point lead at the breather.

Crompton got her double to increase their lead to 19-7.

Younis Bese scored in the second half to close the margin but Great Britain kept on the momentum and held on to advance to the 5th place play-off.

Fiji will now play Canada in the 7th place play-off at 2:30am tomorrow.