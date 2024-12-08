Fijiana crowned women's champion in Oceania 7s

The Fijiana development side after winning the Oceania 7s title [Source: Oceania 7s/Facebook]

The Fijiana Development side are the champions in the Oceania 7s after they defeated Samoa 14-5 in the final.

It was a tight contest as both teams went into the breather locked at nil-all.

The Fiji women played with more determination in the second half and managed to score two converted tries to Samoa’s one which made the difference.

Article continues after advertisement

They defeated Tonga 36-5 in the semi-final.

The Fiji men’s development side could not maintain its winning form as they went down to Samoa 12-17 in the final.