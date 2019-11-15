Fijiana 7s team out to improve performance

The Fiji Airways Fijiana 7s team is looking at continuing their consistent performance in the Women’s World Series.

Coach Saiasi Fuli says there is a new format at hand and the team is well aware that it will be more difficult this time around.

He says their initial plan is to improve their performance as they go along in the series.

Fuli adds the side is now starting to gain confidence when they play top teams like England and New Zealand.

The Fijiana will take on England, China and New Zealand in pool play of the Hamilton 7s.