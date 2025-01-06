Fijian Drua home match tickets for 2025 season now on Sale

[Source: Fijian Drua/Facebook]

Tickets for all Swire Shipping Fijian Drua home matches in the 2025 Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific season are now available for purchase.

Fans both in Fiji and abroad can secure their tickets through the Fijian Drua website starting today, offering an early opportunity to book seats for themselves or as gifts for loved ones.

Fijian Drua CEO Mark Evans says the early ticket sale is to avoid fans in rushing to purchase last minute.

Article continues after advertisement

“We’re releasing tickets for our home matches early to allow fans to avoid the rush closer to match day in 2025. Our 2025 ticket prices are the same as 2024 and most of 2023. We continue to absorb the VAT increase as well as all ticketing charges, so our fans and customers can expect the same ticket prices they are used to.”

Evans emphasizes the benefits of purchasing tickets in advance, including the ability to secure preferred seating.

The Fijian Drua will open their 2025 Shop and Save Super Rugby season at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva next month.