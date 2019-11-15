Home

Fiji to meet NZ in Vancouver 7s quarter-final

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
March 8, 2020 2:57 pm
Alasio Naduva on attack for Fiji 7s [Source: World Rugby Sevens]

The Fiji Airways Men’s 7s side will play New Zealand in the second quarterfinal of the Vancouver 7s at 6:41am tomorrow.

This is after the side defeated France 26-17 in their final pool match today.

Paulin Riva struck first in the match after two minutes for the French to lead 7-0 but Napolioni Bolaca put Fiji on the board straight after the kick-off with a converted try.

But a Jerry Tuwai brilliance helps put Fiji in the lead for the first time after he touched down in the corner as the national side led 12-7 at half-time.

Asaeli Tuivuaka showed why he is called ‘The Tank’ when he showcased his strength to score Fiji’s third try after coming off the bench.

The national side managed to win the ball from the restart before Bolaca linked up with Alasio Naduva for the team’s fourth try.

The French scored two more tries but Fiji hung on to win 26-19 even after Apenisa Cakaubalavu was sent off for a high tackle.

Fiji earlier defeated Wales 26-17 in their first pool match before going down 21-26 to Canada in their second game.

Meanwhile, in other quarterfinals, USA will meet South Africa in the first quarterfinal at 6:19am while Australia takes on England at 7:03am and in the final quarterfinal match, Spain will battle hosts Canada at 7:25am.

The Canada 7s team topped Pool B after beating Wales 29-7 in their final pool match.

South Africa thrashed England 38-0.

