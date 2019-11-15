Fiji to meet NZ in Vancouver 7s quarter-final

The Fiji Airways Men’s 7s side will play New Zealand in the second quarterfinal of the Vancouver 7s at 6:41am tomorrow.

This is after the side defeated France 26-17 in their final pool match today.

Paulin Riva struck first in the match after two minutes for the French to lead 7-0 but Napolioni Bolaca put Fiji on the board straight after the kick-off with a converted try.

Article continues after advertisement

Relief ➡️ Excitement 🗣 @fijirugby coach Gareth Baber after his side beat France 26-17 during the last match of the #CanadaSevens Super Session ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/8gLyh7rYrd — World Rugby Sevens (@WorldRugby7s) March 8, 2020

But a Jerry Tuwai brilliance helps put Fiji in the lead for the first time after he touched down in the corner as the national side led 12-7 at half-time.

Asaeli Tuivuaka showed why he is called ‘The Tank’ when he showcased his strength to score Fiji’s third try after coming off the bench.

The national side managed to win the ball from the restart before Bolaca linked up with Alasio Naduva for the team’s fourth try.

That’s all she wrote! 🤝@fijirugby has clinched the last remaining spot in tomorrow’s Cup Quarter Finals at the #CanadaSevens pic.twitter.com/kFOIR8FHic — World Rugby Sevens (@WorldRugby7s) March 8, 2020

The French scored two more tries but Fiji hung on to win 26-19 even after Apenisa Cakaubalavu was sent off for a high tackle.

After a thrilling first day at the #CanadaSevens. @RugbyCanada‘s Isaac Kay sits top of the @DHLRugby Impact Player table with 35 points.#DHLRugby #DHLImpactPlayer Points allocation:Tackle=1, Line break=3, Offload=2, Carry=1 pic.twitter.com/C95bkRTq7n — World Rugby Sevens (@WorldRugby7s) March 8, 2020

Fiji earlier defeated Wales 26-17 in their first pool match before going down 21-26 to Canada in their second game.

Meanwhile, in other quarterfinals, USA will meet South Africa in the first quarterfinal at 6:19am while Australia takes on England at 7:03am and in the final quarterfinal match, Spain will battle hosts Canada at 7:25am.

Here we go! The LAST game of the Super Session features @fijirugby and @FranceRugby 🤩 Tune in to the #CanadaSevens here: https://t.co/KYF3jdZwdk pic.twitter.com/JwM6xCy5hK — World Rugby Sevens (@WorldRugby7s) March 8, 2020

Ready for battle in BC Place #CanadaSevens pic.twitter.com/F6v217qwI5 — World Rugby Sevens (@WorldRugby7s) March 8, 2020

The Canada 7s team topped Pool B after beating Wales 29-7 in their final pool match.

The #CanadaSevens Super Session IS delivering 😎 Hear from @jdougg13 after his side’s emphatic 22-point win over Wales. pic.twitter.com/CZwwQkeXgS — World Rugby Sevens (@WorldRugby7s) March 8, 2020

South Africa thrashed England 38-0.