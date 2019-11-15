Sevens
Fiji to meet NZ in Vancouver 7s quarter-final
March 8, 2020 2:57 pm
Alasio Naduva on attack for Fiji 7s [Source: World Rugby Sevens]
The Fiji Airways Men’s 7s side will play New Zealand in the second quarterfinal of the Vancouver 7s at 6:41am tomorrow.
This is after the side defeated France 26-17 in their final pool match today.
Paulin Riva struck first in the match after two minutes for the French to lead 7-0 but Napolioni Bolaca put Fiji on the board straight after the kick-off with a converted try.
Relief ➡️ Excitement
🗣 @fijirugby coach Gareth Baber after his side beat France 26-17 during the last match of the #CanadaSevens Super Session ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/8gLyh7rYrd
— World Rugby Sevens (@WorldRugby7s) March 8, 2020
But a Jerry Tuwai brilliance helps put Fiji in the lead for the first time after he touched down in the corner as the national side led 12-7 at half-time.
Asaeli Tuivuaka showed why he is called ‘The Tank’ when he showcased his strength to score Fiji’s third try after coming off the bench.
Tuivuaka says “have some!”#CanadaSevens pic.twitter.com/9UFytryYun
— World Rugby Sevens (@WorldRugby7s) March 8, 2020
The national side managed to win the ball from the restart before Bolaca linked up with Alasio Naduva for the team’s fourth try.
That’s all she wrote! 🤝@fijirugby has clinched the last remaining spot in tomorrow’s Cup Quarter Finals at the #CanadaSevens pic.twitter.com/kFOIR8FHic
— World Rugby Sevens (@WorldRugby7s) March 8, 2020
The French scored two more tries but Fiji hung on to win 26-19 even after Apenisa Cakaubalavu was sent off for a high tackle.
After a thrilling first day at the #CanadaSevens. @RugbyCanada‘s Isaac Kay sits top of the @DHLRugby Impact Player table with 35 points.#DHLRugby #DHLImpactPlayer
Points allocation:Tackle=1, Line break=3, Offload=2, Carry=1 pic.twitter.com/C95bkRTq7n
— World Rugby Sevens (@WorldRugby7s) March 8, 2020
Fiji earlier defeated Wales 26-17 in their first pool match before going down 21-26 to Canada in their second game.
Meanwhile, in other quarterfinals, USA will meet South Africa in the first quarterfinal at 6:19am while Australia takes on England at 7:03am and in the final quarterfinal match, Spain will battle hosts Canada at 7:25am.
Here we go! The LAST game of the Super Session features @fijirugby and @FranceRugby 🤩
Tune in to the #CanadaSevens here: https://t.co/KYF3jdZwdk pic.twitter.com/JwM6xCy5hK
— World Rugby Sevens (@WorldRugby7s) March 8, 2020
Ready for battle in BC Place #CanadaSevens pic.twitter.com/F6v217qwI5
— World Rugby Sevens (@WorldRugby7s) March 8, 2020
The Canada 7s team topped Pool B after beating Wales 29-7 in their final pool match.
The #CanadaSevens Super Session IS delivering 😎
Hear from @jdougg13 after his side’s emphatic 22-point win over Wales. pic.twitter.com/CZwwQkeXgS
— World Rugby Sevens (@WorldRugby7s) March 8, 2020
The magical things you see at the #CanadaSevens #sofancy pic.twitter.com/J8q5TGOpIf
— World Rugby Sevens (@WorldRugby7s) March 8, 2020
South Africa thrashed England 38-0.
.@Blitzboks fans are having a party 🥳 #CanadaSevens pic.twitter.com/fxQEJpCMKd
— World Rugby Sevens (@WorldRugby7s) March 8, 2020