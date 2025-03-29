Fiji to face Spain in Cup quarters despite loss

Joji Nasova scored Fiji's lone try against Argentina [Source: World Rugby Sevens]

The Fiji Airways Fiji Men’s 7s side faced a tough challenge in their last group match of the HSBC Hong Kong 7s, losing to Argentina 35-7.

Despite the loss, Fiji has qualified for the Cup quarterfinals, scheduled for later tonight at 11:47 pm.

Joji Nasova scored Fiji’s only try in the second half.

Argentina proved too strong, dominating possession and preventing the Fijians from establishing their usual attacking game.

