Fiji thumps Japan to secure quarter-final spot

Adi Vani Buleki of Fijiana 7s on attack [Source: World Rugby Sevens]

The Fiji Airways Fijiana 7s side thumped Japan 36-12 in its final pool game in the Vancouver 7s to secure a spot in the cup quarter-finals.

Star player Reapi Uluinasau bagged a pair of tries alongside rookie winger Heleina Young while Fiji’s other tries came from captain Ana Maria Naimasi and Raijieli Daveua.

Fiji led 19-7 at halftime.

The women’s cup quarter-finals begin at 11:55am today.

The Fiji men’s side will face World Series leaders Argentina in its final pool match at 10:33am today.

The men’s cup quarter-finals will kick off at 2:22pm.

The men’s and women’s cup semi-finals and finals will be held tomorrow.