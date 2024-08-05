Fiji rugby will rise again: Tuwai

Fiji’s Jerry Tuwai (right) and USA’s Maka Unufe after the game on day one of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at Stade de France [Source: World Rugby]

Three-time Olympian and Fiji 7s legend Jerry Tuwai is confident that the standard of shortened code in Fiji will rise once again.

Despite the recent challenges and controversies surrounding the team, Tuwai believes that unity and determination will see them through.

Tuwai says the team’s capabilities and commitment to excellence, has shown that they have the ability to put Fiji back on the world map.

“We hope that we have done the nation proud and we also hope to leave the standard that we have set in the past weeks and push our nation and the youths who want to represent our nation.”



Tuwai adds that he and his teammates are really proud to be given the chance to represent the country in the biggest sporting event in the world.



Meanwhile, Tuwai is the first rugby player in history to win three Olympic medals.