Sevens
Fiji ready for physical Kenya
November 27, 2021 12:47 pm
[Source: World Rugby Sevens]
Fiji is anticipating a strong encounter against the Kenyan in its Dubai 7s quarter-final match tonight.
Kenya suffered two defeats and bagged only one win in pool B against Argentina, USA and Spain
Their only victory came during the final pool match after defeating Spain 26-12.
However, Fiji won’t count the Kenyans out as every match will determine their placing in the points standing.
Fiji faces Kenya in the fourth quarter-final today at 7:34pm.
In other Cup quarter-final matches, Argentina will face Ireland, South Africa will meet Australia while USA will face Great Britain.
You can watch the Dubai 7s live on FBC TV.
