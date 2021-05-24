Fiji ready for physical Kenya

Fiji is anticipating a strong encounter against the Kenyan in its Dubai 7s quarter-final match tonight.

Kenya suffered two defeats and bagged only one win in pool B against Argentina, USA and Spain

Their only victory came during the final pool match after defeating Spain 26-12.

However, Fiji won’t count the Kenyans out as every match will determine their placing in the points standing.

Fiji faces Kenya in the fourth quarter-final today at 7:34pm.

In other Cup quarter-final matches, Argentina will face Ireland, South Africa will meet Australia while USA will face Great Britain.

You can watch the Dubai 7s live on FBC TV.