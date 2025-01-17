Fiji, NZ and Australia unbeaten on day 1

Only three men’s teams finished day one of the McDonald’s Fiji’s Coral Coast 7s without a loss.

Osea Kolinisau’s Fiji 7s, the Tomasi Cama coached New Zealand 7s 1 and Australian 7s Select won all their pool games yesterday.

However, despite their unbeaten runs, the four pools are open and everything will become clearer after the last round of group games to determine the top eight for the quarter-finals today.

In pool A, Tuva and Brothers both have a win each and are in contention with Fiji 7s for a top-two finish from their group.

The Drua, Colo West Highlanders and NZ 7s are battling for the two spots in pool B.

Pool C is the most interesting one as Lavidi Bothers, Samoa, Bula Bay 7s and Ratu Filise all have four points from a win a one loss each.

Australian Select 7s, Mike Friday Select 7s and Devo Babas are going to fight for a place in the quarters from Group D.

Looking at the women’s competition, New Zealand Development and Bilo Bar Club Aflame Sisters escaped day one without a loss from pool A while Mount Masada and Ezers won both their games in group B.

The women have another two pool games today before the top four will be configured for the semifinals tomorrow.

Meanwhile, defending champions, Dominion Brothers, Bilo Bar Aflame, Japan Under 18 SDS and Southland Broncos all got two wins in the Youth division.

The Men’s and Youth cup quarter-finals will be played this afternoon and you can watch it live on FBC Sports.