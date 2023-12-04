Fiji go down to NZ in 3rd Place Play-Off, South Africa wins title

[Source: World Rugby Sevens]

The Fiji Airways Fiji 7s team went down to New Zealand 12 – 17 in the 3rd Place Play-Off at the Dubai 7s this morning.

Captain Joseva Talacolo opened the scoring in the 7th minute to give Fiji a perfect start but New Zealand scored two quick tries in the second half through Akuila Rokolisoa and Cody Vai.

Fiji managed to bounce back and scored through Manueli Maisamoa but New Zealand’s Fehi Fineanganofo scored just before the final whistle to win the 3rd place.

Meanwhile, South Africa clinched the Dubai 7s title after beating Argentina 12 – 7 in the final.

The Boks defeated Fiji 14-7 in the semi-final while Argentina stunned New Zealand 21 – 19.