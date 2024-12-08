Fiji Development inches closer to Oceania final

[Source: Fiji Rugby/Facebook]

The Fiji Development side is a step closer to reaching the Oceania 7s final after beating Australia 19-10 in the quarter-finals this afternoon.

It was Australia who opened the score board two minutes into the first spell for a 5-0 lead.

Fiji managed to reply with a quick try right after kick off through Alipate Biu, taking the lead at 7-5.

Just a few second later, Fiji was able to work their way close to Australia’s score-line before kicking it in-goal.

The goal was tapped into touch by Australia, which saw Fiji receive a penalty try, heading into halftime at 14-5.

Fiji started the second spell with a bang, as Biu crossed over for his second.

Australia managed to find a gap in Fiji’s defense, scoring the final try to bringing the score to 19-10 at fulltime.

The men’s semi-final kick-off at 4:52pm today.