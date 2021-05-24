Fiji creates history as country bursts into celebrations

Fiji has created history by winning back to back gold medals at the Olympic Games.

The national side defeated New Zealand 27-12 in the final.

Players were in tears while singing our national anthem.

With limited resources, less preparation time, not seeing family for months and with COVID taken many lives in Fiji, our heroes made the country proud.



[Source: World Rugby Sevens]

Sireli Maqala stripped the ball off Joe Webber before passing to Iosefo Masi who took it into contact then gave it to big Meli Derenalagi who dived over in the corner.

Straight from the restart Fiji won the ball then Maqala kicked it through and followed it up before dotting it down.

New Zealand replied with their first try to Scott Curry for a 12-5 lead to Fiji.

However, leds than a minute later, another Fijian youngster, Jiuta Wainiqolo raced away down the touch line for Fiji’s third try to make it 19-5.



The Kiwis showed they’re a quality side and form team of the tournament as they quickly put some phases after Fiji conceded successive penalties, in the end, Sione Molia brushed aside Jerry Tuwai and Maqala to score with Fiji leading 19-12 at halftime.

Fiji had some possession early in the second half but just couldn’t quite get the break before ‘The Tank’ Asaeli Tuivuaka ran in for Fiji’s fourth try.

A final penalty goal to Waisea Nacuqu was just the icing on the cake.

Argentina took out the bronze medal after beating Great Britain 19-14.



