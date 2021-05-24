Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Fiji records 1057 new COVID-19 cases, 12 deaths|RFMF to remove another personnel for breach|More than 700 infections and 11 COVID deaths recorded|Drive through swab service continues at Civic Centre|Proposal to use old Navua hospital as a temporary health centre|Fijians need to get vaccinated says Dr Waqainabete|Daily request for food assistance taking toll on NGO|Vaccine delivered to Rotuma and Lakeba|Fijians should not misinterpret changes in case numbers|Vaccines for maritime islands|Over 1,200 new COVID infections with nine deaths recorded|More funding to boost COVID-19 response|Over 350,000 Fijians screened and swabbed|Rotuma decides not to receive any freight services|Student climbs hill daily to go online for classes|Over 130 Public Health Infringement Notices issued|RFMF supports pre-hospital emergency care|Heightened security in the North|Healthcare worker succumbs to COVID-19|626 cases with nine deaths|6pm curfew for West from tomorrow|MoH scales up response|MoH reorganizes PPE distribution|More than 600 new cases and five fatalities|Be wary despite decline in COVID infections|
Full Coverage

Sevens

Fiji creates history as country bursts into celebrations

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
July 28, 2021 9:27 pm
Sireli Maqala [Source: World Rugby Sevens]

Fiji has created history by winning back to back gold medals at the Olympic Games.

The national side defeated New Zealand 27-12 in the final.

Players were in tears while singing our national anthem.

Article continues after advertisement

With limited resources, less preparation time, not seeing family for months and with COVID taken many lives in Fiji, our heroes made the country proud.


[Source: World Rugby Sevens]

Sireli Maqala stripped the ball off Joe Webber before passing to Iosefo Masi who took it into contact then gave it to big Meli Derenalagi who dived over in the corner.

Straight from the restart Fiji won the ball then Maqala kicked it through and followed it up before dotting it down.

New Zealand replied with their first try to Scott Curry for a 12-5 lead to Fiji.

However, leds than a minute later, another Fijian youngster, Jiuta Wainiqolo raced away down the touch line for Fiji’s third try to make it 19-5.


[Source: World Rugby Sevens]

The Kiwis showed they’re a quality side and form team of the tournament as they quickly put some phases after Fiji conceded successive penalties, in the end, Sione Molia brushed aside Jerry Tuwai and Maqala to score with Fiji leading 19-12 at halftime.

Fiji had some possession early in the second half but just couldn’t quite get the break before ‘The Tank’ Asaeli Tuivuaka ran in for Fiji’s fourth try.

A final penalty goal to Waisea Nacuqu was just the icing on the cake.

Argentina took out the bronze medal after beating Great Britain 19-14.


[Source: World Rugby Sevens]


[Source: World Rugby Sevens]

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.