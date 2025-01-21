Fiji Bitter Sevens Series heats up

The stage is set for an exciting month of rugby as the Nahehevia 7s and Tabadamu 7s, both prestigious legs of the Fiji Bitter Sevens Series, were officially launched today at Paradise Beverages headquarters in Suva.

The Nahehevia 7s, now in its third year, will ignite the series from February 14th to 15th at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka.

56 teams across men’s, women’s, and youth divisions are poised to compete for glory, with registrations now open.

A week later, the action shifts to Navua as the Tabadamu 7s takes centre stage on February 21st and 22nd at Thompson Park.

This year marks a historic milestone for the tournament, as it will be held on the home turf of the Namosi-based Tabadamu team.

Entering its fourth year, the Tabadamu 7s anticipates a strong field with 40 men’s teams, eight women’s teams, and 16 youth teams vying for victory.

Registrations are already underway for this highly anticipated leg of the series.