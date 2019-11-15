Home

Sevens

Fiji 7s squad finish season at Mt Korobaba

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
December 30, 2020 5:46 pm
[Source: Naca Cawanibuka]

The Fiji 7s training squad ended the 2020 season at Mount Korobaba today without head coach Gareth Baber.

Strength and Conditioning coach Nacani Cawanibuka took the team to the mountain.

20 players including Napolioni Ratu, Kitione Taliga, Livai Ikanikoda, Sevuloni Mocenacagi, Kalione Nasoko, Kavekini Tabu and Meli Derenalagi were part of the group.

Article continues after advertisement

Youngsters Taniela Sadrugu, Kaminieli Rasaku, Sireli Maqala, Jone Manu, Kitione Salawa, Nasoni Tulavu and Onisi Ratave made up the rest of the squad.

Fiji Rugby Union chief executive John O’Connor says Baber has gone with his family to Wales and he will return next week.

Baber will spend 14 days in quarantine when he returns which means he will be available for the first tournament in the Super Series on the 22nd and 23rd of next month at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka.

O’Connor says the Fiji 7s squad members will all feature for their clubs in the Super Series.

