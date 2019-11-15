Fiji 7s squad finish season at Mt Korobaba

The Fiji 7s training squad ended the 2020 season at Mount Korobaba today without head coach Gareth Baber.

Strength and Conditioning coach Nacani Cawanibuka took the team to the mountain.

20 players including Napolioni Ratu, Kitione Taliga, Livai Ikanikoda, Sevuloni Mocenacagi, Kalione Nasoko, Kavekini Tabu and Meli Derenalagi were part of the group.

Youngsters Taniela Sadrugu, Kaminieli Rasaku, Sireli Maqala, Jone Manu, Kitione Salawa, Nasoni Tulavu and Onisi Ratave made up the rest of the squad.

Fiji Rugby Union chief executive John O’Connor says Baber has gone with his family to Wales and he will return next week.

Baber will spend 14 days in quarantine when he returns which means he will be available for the first tournament in the Super Series on the 22nd and 23rd of next month at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka.

O’Connor says the Fiji 7s squad members will all feature for their clubs in the Super Series.

Early morning Hike up Mt Korobaba to finish off 2020 and reflect on the year’s learnings, challenges, growths and continuous work ons and set goals for 2021. Awesome scenery at a great time of the day. Vinaka vakalevu to all for your support. Rest up then we go again🔥🙏🇫🇯😊 pic.twitter.com/EjOW61pCXB — Naca Cawanibuka (@cawnac_naca) December 29, 2020