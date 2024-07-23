Tuwai acknowledges freedom given by Kolinisau

Double Olympic Games gold medalist and Team Fiji Men’s 7s captain Jerry Tuwai is thankful for the freedom given to him and the team by coach Osea Kolinisau.

Speaking to FBC Sports in Paris, Tuwai reveals how he can make decisions freely now under the guidance of his former teammate.

Tuwai says being given the space to make decisions as skipper is good for the team.

“He (Kolinisau) has experience and management around him and he’ll be good in the future for the 7s team. I think for me, we have played together for a long time and gives me freedom to make some decisions which is good for the boys.”

One of the decisions Tuwai made and Kolinisau respected is the singing of the pre-game song ‘Vanua Domoni’.

Kolinisau says Tuwai suggested they sing the song before training every day and not just on match day.

“Normally we just sing it during match day and Jerry said when we sing it, it gets the focus back and we’re ready to play, I think Jerry wanted that involved in training as well and I said you know it really fits well with what we want to do, the boys are used to that and we’ll be doing it on match day as well, asking Jerry about it he said it brings focus to the boys.”

The national side has a rest day today before the captain’s run tomorrow.

They’ll play Uruguay at 3am on Thursday followed by USA at 6:30 am then France at 1:30 am on Friday.