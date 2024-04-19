Fiji 7s beat Japan in friendly

The Fiji Airways Men’s 7s coaching team today tested some new players in a friendly against Japan at Albert Park in Suva.

Former national rep Sireli Bobo was looking after the side as head coach Osea Kolinisau and the rest of the players, majority who returned from the Hong Kong 7s were at the Sand Dunes in Sigatoka.

New players like Army’s Waisale Leiroti, Saunaka prop Lasaro Bogisa, Akuila Momo, Rupeni Kabu and Solomoni Nakulanisa had some game time against a determined Japanese outfit.

Josese Batirerega and Vuiviawa Naduvalo were the only players who featured in Hong Kong that played this morning while Iowane Teba was running freely again after returning from injury.

Rokoua Rasaku, Sakiusa Siqilia, captain Netava Koroisau and Rauto Vakadranu also had a run.

Fiji defeated Japan 21-14 with tries from Siqila, Vakadranu and Naduvalo.

The two sides will clash again in another friendly at 3:30pm at Albert Park today.