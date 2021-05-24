Dubai 7s Cup semi-finalists confirmed

The Dubai 7s cup semi-finalists will see Australia, Argentina, France, and South Africa battling it out for the gold medal position.

Australia will face Argentina in the first semi-final while France will meet South Africa in the enthralling second.

In the cup quarter-finals, Australia beat Ireland 24-12, Argentina thumped Great Britain 31-12, and South Africa edged Kenya 31-19.

Article continues after advertisement

The ⭐️ of the show!🔥🔵 Nelson Epee scored 3️⃣ for @FranceRugby in their amazing QF win!🪄#HSBC7s | #Dubai7s pic.twitter.com/nYrKYeOB3c — World Rugby Sevens (@WorldRugby7s) December 4, 2021

Meanwhile, the Fiji Men’s 7s team is set to face Spain in the 9th place playoffs at 10.38pm.