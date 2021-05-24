Sevens
Dubai 7s Cup semi-finalists confirmed
December 4, 2021 7:36 pm
[Source: World Rugby Sevens]
The Dubai 7s cup semi-finalists will see Australia, Argentina, France, and South Africa battling it out for the gold medal position.
Australia will face Argentina in the first semi-final while France will meet South Africa in the enthralling second.
In the cup quarter-finals, Australia beat Ireland 24-12, Argentina thumped Great Britain 31-12, and South Africa edged Kenya 31-19.
Meanwhile, the Fiji Men’s 7s team is set to face Spain in the 9th place playoffs at 10.38pm.
