Drua players excited to make Coral Coast 7s tourney

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua head coach Glen Jackson says his players are excited to compete at the upcoming McDonald’s Coral Coast 7s.

He adds that with limited spots for a team in the tournament, players have been trying to improve their behavior to make the team.

He says the tournament will be a good opportunity to get valuable game time to prep for the upcoming season.

“My phone hasn’t stopped, all the players and I’m trying to tell them this is a great occasion and it shows you the importance of the Coral Coast 7s, I think they’ve done an amazing job and this year is even tougher again, but we’re taking it really seriously. It’s a great chance for our men to get some match time and like I said selections will be challenging.”

The Drua will kick start their season on the 14th of next month when they play Moana Pasifika in Lautoka.

Their first match on Thursday at the Coral Coast 7s will be against the Drua at 11:40am.

