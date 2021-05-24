Double delight for Sauturaga

Filipe Sauturaga savored his first series outing with two tries in Fiji’s first pool match in Dubai.

The Fiji 7s side defeated France 24-15.

Fiji’s offload game was on point but their defensive game will need some work.

The national side were threatened early when France struck first to lead 5-nil.

The Saiasi Fuli coached side maintained their cool as Sauturaga raced away when France was penalized at the ruck.

Iowane Teba made no mistake to convert the try seeing Fiji lead 7-5.

France was reduced to six men minutes before halftime, giving all the chances for Fiji to capitalize on.

Waisea Nacuqu spotted the overlap, kicked the ball with enough effort for Sauturaga to chase and dot it down in time.

Fiji led 12-5 at halftime.

Kaminieli Rasaku extended Fiji’s lead quickly in the second spell, following a breakthrough from Josefa Talacolo.

Their handling skills were effortless birthing another try to Teba.

It wasn’t game over yet for France who managed two more tries but it was not enough as Fiji held on.

Fiji 7s team captain Josua Vakurinabili says they are not out of the woods yet, and more work needs to be done in the next two matches.

“They did well, in the first pool game and I told them each game is going to be a final, so one game down and we are ready for the next one”.

Fiji’s next match is against Canada at 10:52pm and then Australia at 3:33am tomorrow.

You can watch the Dubai 7s live on FBC TV.