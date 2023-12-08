Dominion Brothers in hot form

[Source: Alabaster Investments/Facebook]

Dominion Brothers continues to show fine form in the Fiji Bitter Labasa 7s at Subrail Park.

After being unbeaten in day one of competition yesterday, the side finished top of their pool with a 35-0 victory over Service 1 this morning.

Dominion Brothers will look to maintain their winning streak after winning the Fiji Bitter Mataso 7s in Lautoka last month.

Article continues after advertisement

Nadi-based club Saunaka looked impressive with a 24-5 win over Nasau Babas while King Slayer defeated Firegold 1 20-6.

The competition continues this afternoon with the finals to be played tomorrow.