Different approach for Springboks 7s

The Springbok Sevens are adopting a “tournament mode” for the Cape Town Sevens to try and overcome the extra pressure that falls on their shoulders ahead of their home tournament this weekend.

New coach Philip Snyman knows the highs and lows of Cape Town and has a different strategy this week.

Instead of letting players sleep at home, and see their families during the tournament, Snyman has adopted an incredibly focused outlook and believes the focus should be on the rugby, and to try and keep out distractions and sideshows.

Given the fact that World Rugby has changed the format to four groups of three, with only the winners advancing to the semifinals, the jeopardy surrounding the tournament is a lot higher than any other tournament in the series and adds to the pressure on the team.

In the new format, the Blitzboks can’t afford to lose a game if they have title aspirations and are grouped in a very tough pool with Ireland and Argentina.

Meanwhile, the Fiji Airways Men’s 7s play Uruguay at 12:38 am on Sunday and Great Britain at 4:19 am.

The Fijiana takes on USA at 7 pm tomorrow, they’ll then meet Great Britain at 10:16 pm.