Dates and venues confirmed for FSC U20 7s

The upcoming Fiji Sports Council Under-20 Sevens tournament is generating excitement, not only for its competitive edge but also for the significant $78,500 prize pool up for grabs.

Kicking off on November 1st at Thompson Park in Navua, the tournament will travel through some of Fiji’s top rugby venues, providing teams with a unique opportunity to compete on prestigious grounds as they aim for the lucrative rewards.

The tournament will make stops at several notable locations: Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka on November 8th and 9th, Ganilau Park in Savusavu on November 15th and 16th, Naruyaba Park in Rakiraki on November 22nd and 23rd, and will culminate in a high-stakes final at the HFCBank Stadium in Suva on November 29th and 30th.

This multi-venue format is expected to add intensity to the tournament as teams adapt to different conditions across the five regions, all while competing for a share of the substantial prize money.