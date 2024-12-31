Coral Coast 7s receives major sponsorship boost

[Source: Fiji's Coral Coast Sevens/ Facebook]

Fiji’s top visual solutions provider, Mogul Pte Ltd has signed on as a prime sponsor for the McDonald’s Fiji Coral Coast 7s.

The Coral Coast 7s is one of the premier Rugby 7s tournaments in the South Pacific, attracting top international teams like the All Blacks 7s, Aussie 7s, and Samoa 7s, along with rugby legends such as Waisele Serevi and Tomasi Cama Jr.

Thousands of spectators are expected locally and internationally.

Tournament chairman Jay Whyte welcomed Mogul, saying their expertise will elevate the event’s visual storytelling and overall experience for players and fans.

The McDonald’s Fiji Coral Coast 7s is free entry for all spectators from January 16-18, 2025, at Lawaqa Park.