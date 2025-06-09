Consistency key for Fiji 7s

[World Rugby]

The Fiji Airways Men’s 7s side, which has finished in the top three of every event on the HSBC SVNS Series so far this season, hopes to maintain its place at the top of the standings this weekend.

BC Place in Vancouver is set to host decisive matches as the race for vital league points goes to the wire, with last year’s winners Argentina and New Zealand defending their titles.

Singapore champions Fiji, is chased hard by Cape Town and Perth winners South Africa, and Dubai champions New Zealand.

Paris Olympic gold-medalists France sit just outside the top three, level on points with Australia, while two-time league winners Argentina are recovering from a slow start this season, and will be keen to make their mark on the last two legs of the campaign.

Article continues after advertisement

In the men’s competition, Fiji are in a tough Pool B in Vancouver, and will face Australia, Argentina and France. South Africa, meanwhile, will play New Zealand, Spain, and Great Britain in Pool A.

Argentina’s Santiago Alvarez says they’re trying to get used to the weather.

The Vancouver 7s will be held on Sunday and Monday and you can watch all Fiji 7s and Fijiana games live on FBC TV.

The Fiji Airways Men’s 7s will start their Vancouver 7s campaign on Sunday against France at 7:19am.

Fiji will then play Argentina at 11:07am before wrapping up its group games against Australia at 2:56pm.

Our Fijiana also play on Sunday, with Australia first up at 9:31am, then they meet the USA at 12:57pm.

The last pool game for the Fiji Airways Fijiana is against Canada at 4:46pm on Sunday.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.