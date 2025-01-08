Changes made for Mike Friday Select Sevens squad

[Source: Fiji's Coral Coast Sevens/Facebook]

The McDonalds Fiji Coral Coast 7s Mike Friday Select team has been finalised and some changes have been made to the lineup that was initially published.

This after more discussions were held with men’s national head coach Osea Kolinisau.

The 14-member squad will now include, Jerry Tuwai, Rosko Specman, Harry McNulty, Luke Treharne, Matai Leuta, Alexandre Odinga, Lasaro Bogisa, Jope Tikoilepanoni, Iliavi Masori, Iowane Teba, Rauto Vakadranu, Ilikimi Torosi, Manueli Maisamoa and Pilipo Bukayaro.

Article continues after advertisement



[Source: Fiji’s Coral Coast Sevens/Facebook]

The side is one of the 16 teams that will challenge for the i-Wau trophy over the three days starting next Thursday.

The tournament will also feature eight women’s and 16 youth teams.

The Coral Coast 7s kicks off next Thursday and concludes on Saturday at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka.

You can watch all the live action, exclusively on FBC Sports.