Champs Dominion Brothers through to U21 quarterfinals

Defending Fiji Bitter Marist 7s Under-21 champion Dominion Brothers are through to the Cup quarterfinals.
The side managed to beat Calia 36-nil this evening in their elimination clash.
Today Dominion Brothers beat Black Heron from Bua 12-0 in its first match.
They then defeated Infinity 26-14 in their second game and they looked sharp today.
The champions will now focus on their next assignment which is the quarterfinal on on Saturday.
