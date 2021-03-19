Bua K9 Barbarians to do it for families in Sawani

Leaving their families back in Sawani village, Bua to compete in the Marist 7s was not easy for the Bua K9 Barbarians.

But the players were determined as they are excited about their big break in sevens rugby.

Manager Josua Ratumainaceva says the three-week preparation came with challenges.

“It was tough preparing for the tournament as we continue to deal with the aftermath of the two recent tropical cyclones and the floods. But this did not dampen the spirit of the players who are hoping to showcase their talent in Fiji’s biggest 7s tournament.”

Player Josua Dugu says the team aims to bring smiles to every individual back in Sawani.

“We want to give our families back home and those who will be at the Stadium tomorrow supporting us, a reason to celebrate.”

The Bua K9 Barbarians will face Fire Rugby in its first pool match at 9.32 am today at the ANZ Stadium in Suva.