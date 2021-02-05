Home

Bowl semifinalists locked-in

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
February 6, 2021 8:21 am

The semifinalist for the Mobil Uprising 7a tournament Bowl semifinalists have been confirmed.

Cross of Victory was the first team to commence to ye semis after edging Dominion Brothers 7-5 in the first match this morning.

Fire held off a resilient Lami Cavaliers team to run away with a 19-14 victory, securing the place in the semifinals.

Article continues after advertisement

The invitational Yamacia side showed their dominance hammering Uprising 7s 49-5

Gau Kacau Knights was the last team to book its spot in the semis after defeating Army 15-12.

The Bowl semifinals is scheduled to kick off at 1.24pm.

