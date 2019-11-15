Baber working on ensuring players are injury free

The Fiji National Men’s 7s Head Coach Gareth Baber is working on ensuring that his side will be injury free before the World Rugby Seven Series commences.

Players like Livai Ikanikoda who sustained a high grade ankle injury in the Los Angeles 7s earlier this year, is now back at training.

Baber says they will be working on ways to ensure players develop both athletically and personally by getting the right training and diet.

“One of the biggest issues obviously we have is the prevention of injuries is looking after player welfare making sure that they are doing the right gym work which is the strength work. Growing correctly, eating the right foods and drinking the right drinks, ensuring they are getting the right nutrition, the right amount of sleep and protecting themselves against injury.”

Baber is aware that players have been away from training for more than 15 weeks, and they will need time to recuperate.