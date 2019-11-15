Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Complete ban on social gatherings|Navua shops closed|People converge at lockdown borders|Valelevu store breaches lockdown, Police step in|People carry out chores in capital city|No physical distancing practiced|Contact tracing is critical|Medical staffing ensured despite lockdown: Health Minister|Follow rules or face 24-hour curfew|Police among 60 arrested for breaching curfew|It's wicked says Doctor Waqanibete|Contact tracing ramped up with new COVID-19 cases in Suva|Turaga ni Koro to monitor travel restriction in maritime villages|British Army recruitment on hold|Five bailed for allegedly breaching the curfew rules|Slowdown in Tourism affects rental businesses|Nabua couple are latest COVID-19 patients, Suva in lockdown from tomorrow|Nationwide curfew time to change from tomorrow|Police investigate leak of patient details|Qiliho urges people not to congregate at border checkpoints|Employers under spotlight for not issuing FNPF letters|Relief packages for Housing Authority and PRB customers|48 more people arrested for breaking curfew|Nurses can face unprecedented mental challenges|Fijians to report any foreign yachts arriving in the waters|
Fiji Stories World Stories

Sevens

Baber describes coaching role as a paternal responsibility

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
April 3, 2020 1:26 pm

Fiji Airways men’s national 7s coach Gareth Baber describes his coaching role as a paternal responsibility not only to the players but to the nation as a whole.

Going into his fourth coaching year, Baber says he now understands the way the Fijian society works and how immensely important rugby is to the nation.

The Welshman says being viewed as a paternal figure can both be positive and negative in international competition as it challenges the relationship they share.

Article continues after advertisement

The 47-year-old adds at the end of the day it’s about creating a culture and ensuring that when players take the field, they will be able to achieve what they’re capable of.

[Source: Rugbypass.com]

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
© 2018-20 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.