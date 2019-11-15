Baber describes coaching role as a paternal responsibility

Fiji Airways men’s national 7s coach Gareth Baber describes his coaching role as a paternal responsibility not only to the players but to the nation as a whole.

Going into his fourth coaching year, Baber says he now understands the way the Fijian society works and how immensely important rugby is to the nation.

The Welshman says being viewed as a paternal figure can both be positive and negative in international competition as it challenges the relationship they share.

The 47-year-old adds at the end of the day it’s about creating a culture and ensuring that when players take the field, they will be able to achieve what they’re capable of.

[Source: Rugbypass.com]