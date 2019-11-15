Baber confident of local players delivering the job

Fiji Airways National men’s 7s Head Coach Gareth Baber is confident that local players can deliver the much needed win in the HSBC Sevens Series and the Olympic Games.

Baber was in talks with overseas based players who have shown interest in joining the Olympic squad.

However, with uncertainty on when the COVID-19 pandemic will pass and on restrictions to be lifted, Baber says there’s no lack of raw talent to choose from locally.

Article continues after advertisement

“But ultimately my focus previously is on very much on the boys that we have access too here daily. Ultimately that’s where you can make the most change. We have done it here time and time again over the last four or five years.”

The national coach says talks with overseas players joining the squad will resume once restrictions on international travels are lifted.