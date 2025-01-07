14th Coral Coast 7s poised to be a blockbuster

[File Photo]

McDonalds Fiji Coral Coast 7s founding chair Jay Whyte says this year’s event is poised to be the best yet.

Whyte says that while the competition promises to be a blockbuster, it also offers fans and supporters the unique opportunity to rub shoulders with their favorite 7s players—all made possible by the tournament’s no-entry fee policy.

He adds the opportunity will present itself at Lawaqa Park and for three days starting next Thursday.

“There will be certainly a lot of chances at Lawaqa Park over the three days with the free entry again, something we are very proud of thanks to all our major sponsors that make it possible.”

This years competition will feature the All Blacks 7s and their development team, the Mike Friday Select 7s, Bula Bay 7s, Seattle Barbarians, Australian Select 7s, Manu Samoa 7s, Fiji 7s, Tuva Rugby, Drua 7s, Devo Babas, Ratu Filise , Colo West Highlanders, Taikita Brothers 7s, BLK Lavidi Brothers, Fire Brothers.

The competition starts next Thursday and will conclude on Saturday at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka.

You can watch the action LIVE and Exclusive on FBC Sports for local viewers while overseas viewers can stream it live on www.fbcsports.com.fj.