13th player Maqala given game time

Fiji 7s 13th player Sireli Maqala was given the nod to start at rover against Japan in the first match.

Vilimoni Botitu was rested in the first match and he is expected to be in the playing squad against Canada tonight.

Semi Radradra was brought in after halftime against Japan and was in the forwards.

Fiji plays Canada at 8 tonight and the last pool match against Great Britain tomorrow at 12:30pm.

The quarterfinals will also be held tomorrow with the semifinal and final on Wednesday.