Senikarivi ready to be bolder on the field

[ FilePhoto ]

24-year-old Evivi Senikarivi is embracing a pivotal role in her third season with the Fijian Drua Women’s team.

After falling short in last year’s Super W grand final against the Waratahs, she’s confident the team’s improved preparation will make a difference this season.

The Nabukelevu, Kadavu lass believes that two months of intense offseason training have raised the team’s fitness levels and sharpened their focus.

“Last year, we came up short, but I know things will definitely change this year in terms of our fitness. We’ve been training for two months now compared to last year, and I hope it will show in our results.”

Last season, Senikarivi admitted to struggling with asserting herself on the field, particularly when it came to communicating with senior players.

However, as she enters her third year with the Drua, she is stepping up with newfound confidence.

Now determined to take charge as a halfback, Senikarivi is ready to embrace her role as a leader, directing the game and ensuring clear communication on the field.

The Fijian Drua women will open their 2025 Super W account against defending champions Waratahs on the 28th of next month in Sydney, Australia.