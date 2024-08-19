RKS U17 eyes final glory

The Ratu Kadavulevu School Under-17 rugby team is ready for their much-anticipated final against Marist this weekend.

After a season of hard work and determination, the team now stands on the brink of glory.

Team manageress Eta Vakalutugone highlighted that the team’s progress has been built on three key principles.

Article continues after advertisement

“We have been working very hard from day one, living on three principles that a coach has taught the students. Discipline, humility, and respecting others.”

She adds that they still have a lot of areas to improve on and will hope to better it in this weekend’s final.

The Vodafone Deans and Weet-bix Raluve final will be held at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva this Saturday.

You can watch the LIVE coverage of the games on FBC Sports.